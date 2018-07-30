© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jim Fetzer - "The Real Deal Ep # 32 Boston Show Trial & The New JFK Show 1 Year Aniversary
Follow
1
Share
Report
143 views • July 30, 2018
Dr. James Fetzer - McKnight Professor of Philosophy Emeritus, University of Minnesota Duluth; Founder, Scholars for 9/11 Truth; Editor, Assassination Science; Co-Editor, Assassination Research.
This episode covers the Boston Show Trial & The New JFK Show 1 Year Aniversary
You can purchase Jim's books at http://moonrockbooks.com. and read about false flags at jamesfetzer.org
Permission granted by Dr.Fetzer for Conspiracy Truth to post this video.
This episode covers the Boston Show Trial & The New JFK Show 1 Year Aniversary
You can purchase Jim's books at http://moonrockbooks.com. and read about false flags at jamesfetzer.org
Permission granted by Dr.Fetzer for Conspiracy Truth to post this video.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.