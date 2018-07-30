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PrayingMedic decodes Q anon July 28th - Something Big is Coming
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88 views • July 30, 2018
prayingmedic
Published on Jul 28, 2018
Q anon covers a wide range of topics including the drama in Congress over Rod Rosenstein, the financial woes of Facebook and Twitter and a hint that the Whidbey Island missile launch may be reappearing in the news.
Support my work: https://www.patreon.com/PrayingMedic
Paypal: http://bit.ly/PM_Donation
My website: https://prayingmedic.com/
Twitter thread: http://bit.ly/2Af2WnG
This video covers posts #1698-1740 on https://qanon.pub/
Published on Jul 28, 2018
Q anon covers a wide range of topics including the drama in Congress over Rod Rosenstein, the financial woes of Facebook and Twitter and a hint that the Whidbey Island missile launch may be reappearing in the news.
Support my work: https://www.patreon.com/PrayingMedic
Paypal: http://bit.ly/PM_Donation
My website: https://prayingmedic.com/
Twitter thread: http://bit.ly/2Af2WnG
This video covers posts #1698-1740 on https://qanon.pub/
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