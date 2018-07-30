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Lorri Colley breaks down latest QANON Drops for July 28th
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21 views • July 30, 2018
Lori Colley
Published on Jul 28, 2018
Q posts from July 28, including two in ALL CAPS
Why is Q shouting?
What is the "Highest Level Treason Event" in modern history--US and Worldwide?
Thank you for watching and praying!
Links:
Qanon.pub
https://www.sott.net/article/371308-P...
https://antidotezine.com/2017/04/25/o...
https://www.sec.gov/enforce/how-inves...
Published on Jul 28, 2018
Q posts from July 28, including two in ALL CAPS
Why is Q shouting?
What is the "Highest Level Treason Event" in modern history--US and Worldwide?
Thank you for watching and praying!
Links:
Qanon.pub
https://www.sott.net/article/371308-P...
https://antidotezine.com/2017/04/25/o...
https://www.sec.gov/enforce/how-inves...
Keywords
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