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Robot Sex Dolls are Evil (... this is why.)
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7257 views • July 30, 2018
Robot Sex Dolls could mark the end of human sex trafficking but, cause something much worse. (What's worse than human sex trafficking?) Tune into this special episode of "The Jim Stroud Show" for insight on a terrible new trend that is quickly becoming a global phenomenon. For research related to this episode, please visit my blog at: www.JimStroud.com
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